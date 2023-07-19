Short Interest in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Drops By 27.7%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,940,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 37,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Ocugen Stock Performance
Shares of OCGN stock remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $135.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.83.
Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ocugen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, April 17th.
About Ocugen
Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.
