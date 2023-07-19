Short Interest in Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN) Drops By 27.7%

Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 26,940,000 shares, a decrease of 27.7% from the June 15th total of 37,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days.

Ocugen Stock Performance

Shares of OCGN stock remained flat at $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,056,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,115,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 5.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Ocugen has a 12 month low of $0.44 and a 12 month high of $2.95. The company has a market capitalization of $135.52 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 3.83.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. On average, research analysts expect that Ocugen will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ocugen

In other news, Director Junge Zhang purchased 200,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,139.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,077,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,591. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OCGN. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ocugen by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 7,339 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ocugen by 9.3% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 100,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 8,503 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ocugen during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Ocugen by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 10,898 shares during the period. 27.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OCGN. Chardan Capital boosted their target price on shares of Ocugen from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Ocugen in a report on Monday, April 17th.

About Ocugen

Ocugen, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the developing gene therapies to cure blindness diseases. The company's pipeline product includes OCU400, a novel gene therapy product candidate restoring retinal integrity and function across a range of genetically diverse inherited retinal diseases, such as retinitis pigmentosa and leber congenital amaurosis; OCU410 and OCU410ST for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD); and OCU200, a novel fusion protein that is in preclinical development stage for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, diabetic retinopathy, and wet AMD.

See Also

