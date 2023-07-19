Short Interest in Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA) Declines By 32.4%

Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 99,200 shares, a decline of 32.4% from the June 15th total of 146,800 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 120,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pasithea Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pasithea Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:KTTA – Free Report) by 104.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,705 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.60% of Pasithea Therapeutics worth $201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.51% of the company’s stock.
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their target price on shares of Pasithea Therapeutics from $2.30 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 3rd.
Pasithea Therapeutics Corp., a biotechnology company, engages in research and discovery of treatments for Central Nervous System disorders, RASopathies, and other diseases. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Clinics. The company provides business support services to anti-depression clinics, entities, and registered healthcare providers.
