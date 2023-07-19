Short Interest in Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM) Expands By 58.3%

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% (NASDAQ:BPOPM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the June 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of BPOPM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.03. 1,430 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,536. Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $27.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.24 and a 200-day moving average of $25.10.

Popular Capital Trust II PFD GTD 6.125% Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1276 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%.

