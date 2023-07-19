Short Interest in Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) Expands By 41.8%

Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 206,000 shares, a growth of 41.8% from the June 15th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Primis Financial Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:FRST opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 0.79. Primis Financial has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $14.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.77.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $39.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.91 million. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 10.67%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Primis Financial will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Primis Financial Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Primis Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 53.33%.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Primis Financial in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primis Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banc Funds Co. LLC increased its stake in Primis Financial by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 1,628,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,298,000 after buying an additional 118,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Primis Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,189,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after buying an additional 12,341 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Primis Financial by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,016,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,215,000 after buying an additional 112,657 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Primis Financial by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 511,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after buying an additional 62,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD now owns 447,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 20,924 shares in the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

Further Reading

