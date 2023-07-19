Short Interest in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Declines By 33.7%

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 229,500 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the June 15th total of 346,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 117,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

ScanSource Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCSC traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,398. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.95. The firm has a market cap of $736.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. ScanSource has a 52 week low of $25.75 and a 52 week high of $35.50.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $885.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $864.33 million. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ScanSource will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SCSC. Northcoast Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other ScanSource news, insider John Charles Eldh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total transaction of $74,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,730,140.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ScanSource

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ScanSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 1,200.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ScanSource by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of ScanSource by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. 95.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

