Short Interest in Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU) Decreases By 23.7%

Sohu.com Limited (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a decline of 23.7% from the June 15th total of 325,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SOHU. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sohu.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Sohu.com from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th.

Get Sohu.com alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sohu.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the first quarter worth $30,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 16.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,428 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 117,363.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 12,910 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sohu.com during the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Sohu.com by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Sohu.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOHU opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $369.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.64. Sohu.com has a one year low of $10.83 and a one year high of $18.30.

Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The information services provider reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $161.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.71 million. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 5.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts predict that Sohu.com will post -1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sohu.com

(Get Free Report)

Sohu.com Limited provides online media, video, and game products and services on PCs and mobile devices in China. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sohu.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sohu.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.