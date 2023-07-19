Short Interest in S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Declines By 28.1%

S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,700 shares, a drop of 28.1% from the June 15th total of 41,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SANW. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of S&W Seed from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&W Seed in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

S&W Seed Stock Up 3.6 %

S&W Seed stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.29. The company had a trading volume of 24,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. S&W Seed has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $55.42 million, a PE ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 1.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

S&W Seed ( NASDAQ:SANW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million. S&W Seed had a negative return on equity of 43.78% and a net margin of 12.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&W Seed will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of S&W Seed by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 2,003,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 411,768 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. boosted its stake in S&W Seed by 1,150.0% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Davis & CO. Inc. now owns 401,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 369,150 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in S&W Seed by 181.5% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 485,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 313,146 shares during the period. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in S&W Seed during the fourth quarter valued at $164,000.

About S&W Seed

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, stevia, camelina, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

