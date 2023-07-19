Short Interest in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Declines By 26.9%

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,560,000 shares, a drop of 26.9% from the June 15th total of 3,500,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Approximately 2.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Tri Pointe Homes Price Performance

Tri Pointe Homes stock remained flat at $33.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 752,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,056,846. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Tri Pointe Homes has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.30 and its 200 day moving average is $26.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.46.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.32. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $768.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $586.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Tri Pointe Homes will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Tri Pointe Homes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TPH. Wedbush increased their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Tri Pointe Homes in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

In other news, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of Tri Pointe Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,383,549.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Glenn J. Keeler sold 21,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $706,843.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,373,423.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $557,782.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 423,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,383,549.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,314 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 12,917 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 133,601 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,390,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,500,606 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $49,310,000 after acquiring an additional 53,442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

About Tri Pointe Homes

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six regional home building brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland and Northern Virginia.

