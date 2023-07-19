Short Interest in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Increases By 69.6%

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the June 15th total of 42,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EDF traded down $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.49. The stock had a trading volume of 55,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,051. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $5.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.26 and its 200 day moving average is $4.56.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,135,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,723,000 after acquiring an additional 96,187 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 189,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 27,305 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 156,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 10,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 117,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in sovereign debt obligations, corporate debt securities, structured notes, convertible securities, securities issued by supranational organizations, floating rate commercial loans, and securitized loan participations.

