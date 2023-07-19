Signaturefd LLC Buys 749 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $258,032,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,063,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $266,138,000 after acquiring an additional 472,268 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in Republic Services by 36.6% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 1,757,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,066,000 after acquiring an additional 470,715 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Republic Services by 193.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 704,161 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,830,000 after purchasing an additional 464,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Republic Services by 18.4% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,723,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,808,000 after purchasing an additional 422,281 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RSG opened at $149.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.58 and a 1-year high of $153.38. The firm has a market cap of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.67.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 10.76%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.80.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

