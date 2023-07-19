Signaturefd LLC Decreases Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11,947,096 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 9.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,108,166 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $862,423,000 after acquiring an additional 268,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth $963,542,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after buying an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,122,253 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $703,187,000 after acquiring an additional 124,453 shares during the period. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $284.82 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $240.50 and a twelve month high of $340.11. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $266.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.63.

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The health services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $46.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 24.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

In related news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total value of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Everett Neville sold 466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.61, for a total transaction of $129,366.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,560.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Donna F. Zarcone sold 757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.29, for a total transaction of $191,740.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,473,585.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $333.00 to $287.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com downgraded The Cigna Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $375.00 to $365.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $333.00.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

