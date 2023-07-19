Signaturefd LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Signaturefd LLC lessened its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in McKesson during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $470.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $436.17.

McKesson Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $410.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $402.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $376.64. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $322.82 and a 12 month high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.83 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 8.60%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total value of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other McKesson news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.00, for a total transaction of $1,457,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,479,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,076 shares of company stock valued at $14,231,719 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

