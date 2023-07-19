Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,770 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Clorox in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,609,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,750,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,630,000 after purchasing an additional 298,692 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Clorox by 38.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,051,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,216,000 after buying an additional 290,833 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its stake in Clorox by 213.0% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 351,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,348,000 after purchasing an additional 239,298 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Clorox in the 1st quarter worth about $37,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clorox from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clorox in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Clorox from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Clorox from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clorox currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.54.

Clorox Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CLX opened at $153.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.40. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $124.58 and a twelve month high of $178.21. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a PE ratio of 265.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.59.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 114.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

