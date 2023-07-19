Signaturefd LLC Increases Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $45.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

WFC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.75 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.13.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

