Signaturefd LLC Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Signaturefd LLC lowered its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 732 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNI. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNI. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$180.00 to C$174.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CNI opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.39 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.91. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $103.79 and a fifty-two week high of $129.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 25.00%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were given a $0.5835 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.30%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

