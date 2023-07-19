Signaturefd LLC Sells 166,250 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Signaturefd LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 970,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for about 1.5% of Signaturefd LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $53,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 11,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $57.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a one year low of $44.42 and a one year high of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $58.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.49.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.