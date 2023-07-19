Signaturefd LLC Sells 367 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Signaturefd LLC cut its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,582 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KRS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 937 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,811 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,860 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $385.42 on Wednesday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1-year low of $277.50 and a 1-year high of $389.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $344.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.98 billion, a PE ratio of 51.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LULU. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $421.62.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

