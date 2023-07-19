Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.89.

SILK has been the subject of several analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Silk Road Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $51.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $27.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $46.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $300,576.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,050.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total transaction of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 269,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,509,806.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Davis sold 6,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $300,576.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 115,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,149,050.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,822 shares of company stock valued at $472,921. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical Stock Down 5.0 %

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 167.8% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares during the period. Asset Management Resources LLC lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 40.7% in the second quarter. Asset Management Resources LLC now owns 8,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 80,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,163,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 99.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 205,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,040,000 after buying an additional 102,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Silk Road Medical by 2.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 431,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,889,000 after buying an additional 10,651 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SILK opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 11.03. Silk Road Medical has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $58.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.51.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.04). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 36.47% and a negative return on equity of 50.13%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Silk Road Medical will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Silk Road Medical Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices; and ENROUTE Enflate Transcarotid RX Balloon Dilation Catheter, a specialty balloon for the TCAR procedure.

Further Reading

