Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD) Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC grew its position in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 247,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,858 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 4.75% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF worth $6,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $408,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 410.4% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 277,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,738,000 after buying an additional 223,436 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,010,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,509,000 after buying an additional 129,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000.

Shares of SPD opened at $27.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $108.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.73 and a 52 week high of $28.94.

The Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (SPD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides exposure to US large-cap stocks while applying a downside options overlay strategy. SPD was launched on Sep 3, 2020 and is managed by Simplify.

