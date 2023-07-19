Singapore Exchange (OTCMKTS:SPXCF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCF – Get Free Report) shares were up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.25 and last traded at $7.25. Approximately 3,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 3,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.00.

Singapore Exchange Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91.

About Singapore Exchange

(Get Free Report)

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated securities and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. It operates through Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities; Equities; and Data, Connectivity, and Indices segments. The Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Singapore Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singapore Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.