SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

SK Growth Opportunities Co. (NASDAQ:SKGR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 36.6% from the June 15th total of 4,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 39,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

SK Growth Opportunities Stock Performance

Shares of SK Growth Opportunities stock remained flat at $10.65 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,948 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,317. SK Growth Opportunities has a twelve month low of $9.87 and a twelve month high of $10.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Growth Opportunities

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SK Growth Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 4th quarter valued at about $139,000. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SK Growth Opportunities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Clear Street LLC increased its position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities by 847.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 42,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 38,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SK Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter worth approximately $522,000. 65.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SK Growth Opportunities Company Profile

SK Growth Opportunities Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

