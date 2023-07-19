Snap (NYSE:SNAP) PT Raised to $14.00

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by research analysts at UBS Group from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.71% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Snap from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Snap from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Snap from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Snap from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Snap presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

Shares of NYSE SNAP remained flat at $13.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 12,173,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,448,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.40 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Snap has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $16.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.77 and its 200-day moving average is $10.47.

Snap ( NYSE:SNAP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $988.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 33.79% and a negative net margin of 30.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Snap will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Snap news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total transaction of $10,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 70,213,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $707,750,618.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jerry James Hunter sold 64,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total transaction of $548,120.59. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,701,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,013,398.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,424,617 shares of company stock worth $14,130,894 in the last 90 days.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Snap by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

