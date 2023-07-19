Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded to “Neutral” at BNP Paribas

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a $173.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price target points to a potential downside of 8.08% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SNOW. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Snowflake from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $180.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $165.00 to $203.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.69.

NYSE SNOW opened at $188.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.49 and a beta of 0.75. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $119.27 and a 12-month high of $205.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.39.

Snowflake ( NYSE:SNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $623.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $607.57 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 14.81%. Equities analysts expect that Snowflake will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at $304,852,428.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.12, for a total transaction of $70,048.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,516,806.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 330,087 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total transaction of $58,303,266.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,725,938 shares in the company, valued at $304,852,428.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 633,818 shares of company stock worth $111,894,433 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNOW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 79.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Snowflake during the first quarter worth $2,880,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 24.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the first quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Snowflake by 37.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 13,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after buying an additional 3,783 shares in the last quarter. 63.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products.

