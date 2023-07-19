SNS Financial Group LLC Has $8.04 Million Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

SNS Financial Group LLC cut its stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,735 shares during the period. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index makes up 1.1% of SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. SNS Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.16% of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index worth $8,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Stock Performance

Shares of FDL stock opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.06 and its 200-day moving average is $35.52. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $38.33.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Company Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

