SNS Financial Group LLC Reduces Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

SNS Financial Group LLC lowered its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,722 shares during the period. SNS Financial Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $3,033,348,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,020,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,457,870,000 after acquiring an additional 101,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in AbbVie by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,730,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,689,000 after purchasing an additional 389,877 shares during the period. 68.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at AbbVie
In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
AbbVie Stock Up 1.3 %
ABBV stock opened at $136.58 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $240.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.60. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.96 and a fifty-two week high of $168.11.
AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.
AbbVie Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 139.95%.
AbbVie Company Profile
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.
