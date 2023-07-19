SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI) Trading Up 5.1%

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.10 and last traded at $10.06. Approximately 7,676,315 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 44,046,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SOFI shares. Piper Sandler lowered shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $9.50 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Get SoFi Technologies alerts:

SoFi Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.19 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day moving average is $6.50.

Insider Activity

SoFi Technologies ( NASDAQ:SOFI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.78 million. SoFi Technologies had a negative net margin of 13.72% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Chad M. Borton sold 90,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.68, for a total transaction of $785,175.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,991,617.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Aaron Webster sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.69, for a total transaction of $1,938,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 678,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,572,349.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 590,458 shares of company stock valued at $4,746,175. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoFi Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SOFI. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in SoFi Technologies in the first quarter worth $35,000. 32.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SoFi Technologies

(Get Free Report)

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides various financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company offers lending and financial services and products that allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect money. It also offers personal loans, student loans, home loans, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoFi Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoFi Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.