Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Down 3.2%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. 15,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 204,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.
Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 4.5 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Soho House & Co Inc.
In related news, Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,403.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.
About Soho House & Co Inc.
Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Soho House & Co Inc.
- J.B. Hunt Transportation Services Could Hit New Highs By Year End
- Profits Decline At Goldman Sachs, Time To Pick Up Cheap Shares?
- The Squeeze Is On For Carvana Stock Prices
- Acumen Soars on Alzheimer’s Study…Street Sees It Doubling
- Live Nation Shares Rock Out Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.