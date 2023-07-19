Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Shares Down 3.2%

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) traded down 3.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.41 and last traded at $5.42. 15,473 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 204,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HSBC reduced their price target on Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Get Soho House & Co Inc. alerts:

Soho House & Co Inc. Stock Down 4.5 %

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Soho House & Co Inc.

Soho House & Co Inc. ( NYSE:SHCO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative return on equity of 1,654.69% and a negative net margin of 19.62%. The firm had revenue of $255.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.96 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Soho House & Co Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 368,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,633,403.36. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

About Soho House & Co Inc.

(Get Free Report)

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Soho House & Co Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.