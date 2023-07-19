Sonoco Products Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.51 (NYSE:SON)

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.51 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.49%.

Sonoco Products has increased its dividend by an average of 4.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 41 consecutive years. Sonoco Products has a dividend payout ratio of 34.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Sonoco Products to earn $5.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.3%.

Sonoco Products Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:SON traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.49. 199,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,342. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Sonoco Products has a 12-month low of $53.78 and a 12-month high of $65.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.64.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sonoco Products last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 6.93%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America cut their price target on Sonoco Products from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Sonoco Products from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

Institutional Trading of Sonoco Products

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SON. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 263.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging.

Featured Stories

