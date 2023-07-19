SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) Shares Sold by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,086 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,820 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRLN. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $568,264,000,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 265.1% during the first quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 118,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 86,234 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 40.5% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 1,552.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 104,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after buying an additional 98,140 shares during the period.

Shares of SRLN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.87. 77,428 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,517. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $43.55. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.47.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

