SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Shares Sold by NewSquare Capital LLC

NewSquare Capital LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN – Free Report) by 15.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,289 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF comprises about 0.8% of NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. NewSquare Capital LLC owned 0.26% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLRN. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 207,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 16.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Tillar Wenstrup Advisors LLC now owns 364,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,079,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

FLRN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $30.62. 89,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,264,301. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a 1-year low of $29.67 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.51.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Bloomberg Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes. Securities must have between 1 month and 5 years until maturity. FLRN was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

