SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Holdings Boosted by OmniStar Financial Group Inc.

OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,214 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises about 3.9% of OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. OmniStar Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLD. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 781.8% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $549,000. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.3% in the first quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 31,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,814,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Truadvice LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the first quarter worth about $1,500,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 13.7% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 80,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,665,000 after purchasing an additional 9,630 shares during the last quarter. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA GLD traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $183.25. 1,496,398 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,342,036. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $181.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.79. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $150.57 and a 52 week high of $191.36.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.