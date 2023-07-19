SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $2,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 80,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 646,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,185,000 after buying an additional 47,957 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 234.8% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 38,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 27,303 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $33.49 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

