SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV) Reaches New 52-Week High at $111.68

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (NYSEARCA:ONEV – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $111.68 and last traded at $111.67, with a volume of 3001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $111.15.

SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.79. The firm has a market cap of $574.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 71.1% in the second quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the first quarter worth $106,000. Financial Freedom LLC raised its position in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 8,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter.

About SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF

The SPDR Russell 1000 Low Volatility Focus ETF (ONEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap stocks from the Russell 1000 Index, selected and weighted by four factors that are scaled by market cap. ONEV was launched on Dec 2, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

