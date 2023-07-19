SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) Stock Position Increased by Capasso Planning Partners LLC

Capasso Planning Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 119,948 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises 5.4% of Capasso Planning Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Capasso Planning Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $9,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 127.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 203.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.54. 35,596 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,878. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.39 and its 200-day moving average is $77.01. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 52-week low of $66.84 and a 52-week high of $86.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.