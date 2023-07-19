SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Holdings Lowered by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,839 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF comprises about 1.7% of Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period.

SDY stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.68. The stock had a trading volume of 96,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,358. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $110.55 and a 1-year high of $132.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.48 and a 200 day moving average of $123.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

