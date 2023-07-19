SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Narwhal Capital Management

Narwhal Capital Management lessened its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,260 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Narwhal Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Trust Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 305.1% during the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SDY traded up $0.61 on Wednesday, hitting $124.99. The company had a trading volume of 185,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,089. The company has a market capitalization of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.90. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $110.55 and a 12-month high of $132.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.