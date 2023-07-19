Square Token Trading 86.5% Lower Over Last Week (SQUA)

Square Token (SQUA) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 19th. In the last week, Square Token has traded down 86.5% against the US dollar. One Square Token token can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000407 BTC on popular exchanges. Square Token has a market capitalization of $250,903.11 and $555,032.66 worth of Square Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Square Token

Square Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,068,298 tokens. The official website for Square Token is squaretoken.org. Square Token’s official Twitter account is @tokensquare and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Square Token (SQUA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Square Token has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Square Token is 0.12568812 USD and is down -85.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 13 active market(s) with $2,128,832.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://squaretoken.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Square Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Square Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Square Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

