SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (STEW) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 21st

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc. (NYSE:STEW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, July 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 21st.

SRH Total Return Fund Price Performance

Shares of STEW opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.92 and a 200 day moving average of $12.71. SRH Total Return Fund has a twelve month low of $10.65 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Get SRH Total Return Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SRH Total Return Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STEW. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the third quarter valued at approximately $933,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SRH Total Return Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,190,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,507,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of SRH Total Return Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $999,000. Institutional investors own 14.57% of the company’s stock.

About SRH Total Return Fund

SRH Total Return Fund, Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Boulder Investment Advisers, LLC It is co-managed by Stewart West Indies Trading Co Ltd. and Rocky Mountain Advisers, Llc. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SRH Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRH Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.