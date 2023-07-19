Stagwell (NASDAQ:STGW) Stock Price Down 2.1%

Shares of Stagwell Inc. (NASDAQ:STGW – Get Free Report) traded down 2.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.87 and last traded at $7.87. 28,182 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 812,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STGW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Stagwell from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Stagwell in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.75.

Stagwell Stock Down 9.0 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.85. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.91 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stagwell

Stagwell ( NASDAQ:STGW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $622.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $643.26 million. Stagwell had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 15.04%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Stagwell Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Stagwell news, insider Ga Secondary C.V. Alpinvest sold 23,328,154 shares of Stagwell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $150,000,030.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vincenzo Dimaggio acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $28,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 181,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,032,069.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stagwell

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 75.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 3.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 12.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Stagwell by 2.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Stagwell Company Profile

Stagwell Inc provides digital transformation, performance media and data, consumer insights and strategy, and creativity and communications services. The company operates through three segments: Integrated Agencies Network, Brand Performance Network, and Communications Network. It designs and builds digital platforms and experiences that support the delivery of content, commerce, service, and sales; creates websites, mobile applications, back-end systems, content and data management systems, and other digital environments; designs and implements technology and data strategies; and develops software and related technology products, including artificial intelligence (AI)-based communications technology, cookie-less data platforms for audience targeting and activation, software tools for e-commerce applications, specialty media solutions in the augmented reality space, and text messaging applications for consumer engagement.

