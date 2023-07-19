Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 43.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,288,108. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $80.00 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market cap of $115.75 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day moving average is $103.53.

Starbucks Dividend Announcement

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.99%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 68.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.85.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total value of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

