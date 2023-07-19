Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target Cut to $120.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 19.09% from the company’s previous close.
SBUX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Starbucks from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Starbucks from $123.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.85.
Starbucks Stock Performance
SBUX opened at $100.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.51 billion, a PE ratio of 32.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.53. Starbucks has a 1 year low of $80.00 and a 1 year high of $115.48.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Members Trust Co bought a new position in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth $911,000. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. TFB Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 103,061 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $10,210,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.
Starbucks Company Profile
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
