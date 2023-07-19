State Street (NYSE:STT) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a $71.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $78.50. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.08% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on STT. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Sunday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of State Street from $93.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on State Street from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, State Street has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.17.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $68.22 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. State Street has a 52-week low of $58.62 and a 52-week high of $94.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.22, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.56.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The asset manager reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.14 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that State Street will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,263,039.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in State Street by 3.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of State Street by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 89.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

