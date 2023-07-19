Status (SNT) Trading Up 10.2% This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 6.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Status token can currently be purchased for about $0.0268 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Status has a market capitalization of $103.44 million and approximately $6.45 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004576 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017315 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00021335 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00014145 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29,921.16 or 1.00080932 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Status Profile

SNT is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,852,753,076 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Status is status.im. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,852,753,075.744024 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02608199 USD and is up 3.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 104 active market(s) with $5,419,051.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

