Steem Price Reaches $0.19 on Exchanges (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Steem coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000620 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market cap of $81.39 million and approximately $2.36 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Steem has traded down 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,893.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $92.40 or 0.00309096 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $244.48 or 0.00817838 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00013313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.62 or 0.00560729 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00062952 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000069 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00127949 BTC.

About Steem

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 439,225,111 coins. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Steem Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

