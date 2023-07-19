Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Sets New 12-Month High at $33.99

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €33.99 ($38.19) and last traded at €32.89 ($36.96), with a volume of 53685 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €31.82 ($35.75).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on Stevanato Group from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Stevanato Group Trading Up 1.7 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is €29.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $9.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.37 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Stevanato Group Dividend Announcement

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of €0.13 ($0.15) by (€0.01) (($0.01)). The business had revenue of €255.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €250.81 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.0577 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a yield of 0.2%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stevanato Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STVN. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 834.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares in the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Stevanato Group

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for biopharma and healthcare. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Stories

