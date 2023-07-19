Stifel Nicolaus Boosts A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $80.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 4.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.57.

Shares of A. O. Smith stock opened at $76.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.03. A. O. Smith has a 52-week low of $46.58 and a 52-week high of $76.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. A. O. Smith’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOS. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 344.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. 74.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

