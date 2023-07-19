Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target to $82.00

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $71.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CJS Securities began coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $82.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Helios Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $64.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.67. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $48.27 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.26.

Insider Transactions at Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $213.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.20 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 15.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Philippe Lemaitre sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total value of $180,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,752,133.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Helios Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 15.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 9.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,529 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 32.5% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Helios Technologies by 31.3% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Helios Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

