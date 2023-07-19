Stifel Nicolaus Increases Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Price Target to $127.00

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $127.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 8.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$178.00 to C$173.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $126.00 to $133.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$169.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.00.

Shares of CNI stock opened at $117.46 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.79 and a 12 month high of $129.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.36. The stock has a market cap of $77.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.09. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian National Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 64.89% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

