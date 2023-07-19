Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Price Target to $23.00

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 69.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GNK. TheStreet raised Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genco Shipping & Trading currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Down 0.4 %

GNK opened at $13.54 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market cap of $575.59 million, a P/E ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.08. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 12 month low of $11.92 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $53.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.97 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur L. Regan sold 9,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.03, for a total transaction of $132,204.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 99,671 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,384.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 419.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,828 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 38,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,304 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genco Shipping & Trading Company Profile

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

