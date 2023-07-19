Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Buys 20,958 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 86,432 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,958 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up 1.7% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,825 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 6,522 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 454,608 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,520,000 after purchasing an additional 27,767 shares during the last quarter. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth about $28,203,000. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $107.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.00.

Shares of DIS opened at $85.96 on Wednesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.08 billion, a PE ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

